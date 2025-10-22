3 people shot in Mesa neighborhood overnight, police investigating

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a triple shooting in a residential neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Officials say officers were called to the area of Lindsay Road and University Drive just after 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired. A caller reportedly told dispatchers that he heard gunshots and saw someone running in the area.

Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

All of the victims are said to be in stable condition.

There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody or what led to the shooting.

