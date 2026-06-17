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WATCH: US-Iran ceasefire deal could bring gas price relief to Valley drivers and Gilbert small businesses

A proposed agreement to end the war between the U.S. and Iran could mean lower gas prices for Valley drivers and some relief for local businesses.
US-Iran ceasefire deal could bring gas price relief to Valley drivers and Gilbert small businesses
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GILBERT, AZ — A proposed agreement to end the war between the U.S. and Iran could mean lower gas prices for Valley drivers and some relief for local businesses.

GasBuddy says Phoenix gas prices are already down about 18 cents from last week.

For Gilbert small business owners, the stakes are high. Pablo Reynoso, owner of SoCal Fish Taco Company and Seafood Market, said rising fuel costs forced him to add a $250 fuel charge for a recent catering event.

Watch the story in the player above to find out how the ongoing war and a potential deal is impacting small businesses and drivers in Gilbert.

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