Nick Cordova's family pushing for answers five years later

GILBERT, AZ — Next month will mark five years since Nick Cordova was shot and killed inside his Gilbert air conditioning business.

In May of 2020, Nick was on FaceTime with his kids when his business partner told police two men came into the business.

The Cordova family continues to have different questions about the investigation, since years have passed with no arrests. In the last few months, they have been making "Noise for Nick", hoping it will lead to answers in his case.

"It's been five years of a nightmare," said Nick's mom, Theresa Cordova. "It doesn’t get easier."

May 27, 2020, was a night that started with a FaceTime call and ended with a 911 call made by Alysha, Nick's wife.

"I'm on FaceTime with my husband, and someone came in and started like beating him," said Alysha. "And I think they had a gun."

Alysha described her husband as the "most amazing father" and someone who would help anyone.

In the weeks following Nick's murder, police released a video of a possible suspect from a nearby gas station, but years later, there are still no arrests.

"We're living it every day still, and we are just very frustrated with the investigation and how it's going," said Theresa.

"Everything we are being told is pretty much the same thing we were told right after this happened," said Nick's sister Cherie Quick.

In the last few months, the Cordova family has taken to social media to raise awareness about their loved one's case. They have also worked to raise the Silent Witness reward, even speaking out at the Gilbert Town Council.

"We've let them have their time to give us answers for the last four years and now we’re just tired of it," said Quick. "They haven’t given us anything."

The family feels there is more that the Gilbert Police could do. While a report has been released, they have been asking why surveillance video from inside Nick's business was never released. Alysha only recently saw that video personally after pushing police. But she is currently still waiting on records requests, including body camera video, that she requested in 2024.

This week, the community jumped into action as the family launched a phone tree on Tuesday.

"I said, why don’t we have everyone call in on a specific day and just flood the Gilbert PD phone lines," said Alysha.

Dozens called a non-emergency line, asking about Nick’s case. That's something ABC15 has also done. In March, Gilbert Police said in a statement they are working with state and federal agencies, but wouldn’t tell us who or what specific work has been done recently on the case.

We read one of the statements police sent to the Cordova family, which said Gilbert PD was following up on all leads and staying in constant communication with their family.

"That is so frustrating to hear, because it’s not true," said Alysha. "They have not been in constant communication with us."

The family says they have been able to meet with the Police Chief, but expect more when it comes to communication and follow-up.

"We are not going to stop," said Alysha. "So if Gilbert PD thinks that if they just keep saying things to us to try and keep us quiet, we are not. We are out for arrests to be made."

For now, the family said they'll never be done making "Noise for Nick".

ABC15 has reached out to Nick's business partner to see if he would sit down for an interview. He told our team it was a "horrible situation", and he has cooperated with police. Ultimately he turned down the interview request.

Read Gilbert Police's most recent statement on the case below.

"Thank you for your follow-up inquiry. The Gilbert Police Department is actively investigating Nicolas Cordova’s case. At this moment, we don’t have new information to share. However, we’d like to emphasize that our detectives continue to actively investigate this case and have been in regular communication with his family throughout the investigation. While we cannot disclose further information at this time, as it may jeopardize our investigation and any potential prosecution, the Gilbert Police Department stands firmly with the Cordova Family and the community in the pursuit of justice for Nicolas. We recognize these senseless acts of violence have been extremely difficult for the Cordova Family, and we are dedicated to sharing as much information as we can in a responsible manner."