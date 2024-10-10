Watch Now
Man, two teens arrested in connection to series of Valley vehicle burglaries

Suspects also booked into jail on weapons charges
Three people, including two minors, were arrested this week in connection to a series of Valleywide vehicle burglaries.
Gilbert Police Department announced Wednesday that an 18-year-old San Tan Valley man and two 17-year-olds from Mesa were arrested on multiple charges a day prior.

Numerous firearms and stolen property were also reportedly recovered by law enforcement officials.

The 18-year-old suspect was booked into a Maricopa County jail on 16 counts of burglary, three counts of criminal damage, three counts of weapons misconduct, and one count of credit card theft.

The two 17-year-olds were booked into jail on charges of minors in possession of a firearm.

Police say seven Valley agencies are still investigating the incidents. Specifics on each incident have yet to be released.

In August, multiple teenagers were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle and home burglaries in Glendale and Phoenix.

Last week, officials also announced an investigation into vehicle thefts in Waddell involving a group of armed suspects caught on video.

It’s unclear if any of these incidents are connected.

