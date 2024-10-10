Man, two teens arrested in connection to series of Valley vehicle burglaries

GILBERT, AZ — Three people, including two minors, were arrested this week in connection to a series of Valleywide vehicle burglaries.

Gilbert Police Department announced Wednesday that an 18-year-old San Tan Valley man and two 17-year-olds from Mesa were arrested on multiple charges a day prior.

Numerous firearms and stolen property were also reportedly recovered by law enforcement officials.

The 18-year-old suspect was booked into a Maricopa County jail on 16 counts of burglary, three counts of criminal damage, three counts of weapons misconduct, and one count of credit card theft.

The two 17-year-olds were booked into jail on charges of minors in possession of a firearm.

Police say seven Valley agencies are still investigating the incidents. Specifics on each incident have yet to be released.

In August, multiple teenagers were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle and home burglaries in Glendale and Phoenix.

Last week, officials also announced an investigation into vehicle thefts in Waddell involving a group of armed suspects caught on video.

It’s unclear if any of these incidents are connected.