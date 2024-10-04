WATCH: Group of armed thieves steal trucks in Waddell

WADDELL, AZ — Home surveillance video shows a group of four men driving up to a home early Wednesday morning and hot wire a truck while pointing a gun at his front door.

"I have no doubt if I had come around that corner from my front door, he would have shot me, without a doubt. I’m glad I didn’t wake up and see it. I’m glad I just slept through the whole thing," said Waddell homeowner Michael Florant.

Department of Public Safety and MCSO are investigating the incident and said another truck was stolen from another home in the same neighborhood around the same time.

