LIVE: Glendale PD arrests 4 connected to theft ring across the Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale Police Department officials are announcing arrests in an organized theft right that took place across the Valley.

Officials say nearly 50 burglaries took place involving the same individuals and the acts were committed in a "very brazen manner."

By releasing the names of the suspects and details of the burglaries, police officials hope to identify more victims from across the Valley.

This story will be updated with more details once they become available.