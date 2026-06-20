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Gilbert businesses reopen after evacuation but uncertainty remains

Businesses at a Gilbert plaza near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads are open again after being evacuated earlier this month, but for some owners, reopening is just one step in the recovery process.
Gilbert businesses reopen after evacuation but uncertainty remains
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GILBERT, AZ — Businesses at a Gilbert plaza near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads are open again after being evacuated earlier this month, but for some owners, reopening is just one step in the recovery process.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue crews evacuated the building earlier this month after finding foundation issues and separating walls. Gilbert Fire and Rescue said contractors installed heavy metal poles and concrete blocks to stabilize the structure, and businesses were allowed to move back in earlier this week.

In the video player above, see how some business owners say they're re-evaluating long-term plans after their building was evacuated earlier this month over structural concerns.

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