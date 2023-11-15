Woman re-arrested in Chandler animal abuse investigation, additional charges submitted

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police re-arrested a woman in connection to an ongoing animal abuse investigation.

Officials say April McLaughlin, also known as Sydney Taylor McKinley, was taken into custody on Tuesday for a second time.

The Chandler Police Department raided the home in September where 55 dogs were removed.

Officials say McLaughlin was operating a special needs animal rescue known as the Special Needs Animal Welfare League.

Police say 77 misdemeanor charges were originally submitted for review to the Chandler City Prosecutor, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

McLaughlin faces 49 counts of "intentionally, knowingly [subjecting] a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment." Each of these counts is a class five felony.

Additionally, she faces 28 counts of "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly [subjecting] any animal under the person's custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment." Each of these counts is a class one misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, November 14, Chandler police announced that McLaughlin had been arrested once again and that additional charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, which are pending review.

The charges include 9 counts of "intentionally, knowingly [subjecting] a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment." Each count is a class five felony.

McLaughlin also faces 9 additional counts of "intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly [subjecting] any animal under the person's custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment." Each count is a class one misdemeanor.