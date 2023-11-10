Chandler City Council passes first vote on city code changes on animal cruelty

CHANDLER — The Chandler City Council unanimously approved the introduction and tentative adoption of an ordinance to update language in the City code regarding the treatment of animals.

According to the presentation given during the meeting, the proposed changes would more clearly define animal cruelty, add a section on animal hoarding, add language to the section on unlawful restraints of a dog, and update language on the authority to seize and impound animals subjected to cruelty.

Chapter 14 of Chandler's city code and the proposed ordinance can be read in full below. The text that is crossed out is what will be deleted and text that is in all capital letters (at the end of the document) is what will be added under the ordinance.

The city council will vote on the final adoption of the amendments on December 4. The changes would go into effect in January 2024.