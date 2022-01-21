Victim in August 2021 Chandler printing shop explosion shares story

CHANDLER, AZ — On Aug. 26, an explosion occurred at a Chandler print shop near Ray and Rural roads, seriously injuring four people, including Parker Milldebrandt.

"I remember waking up and seeing the sky where there should be a roof," said Milldebrandt, one of the people inside the store at the time of the blast.

A previously unmapped Driscopipe 8000 pipe leaked, leading to the explosion and injuries, according to Southwest Gas.

For the first time, one of the victims of the Chandler explosion is talking about the traumatizing and life-altering blast. Watch the full interview tonight on ABC15 News at 10.

Milldebrandt nearly died from the incident five months ago.

Milldebrandt told ABC15 he had no idea how horrible his injuries were after the blast, as his body was coursing with adrenaline.

The seriousness of the explosion did not set in until he pulled up to the hospital.

"It was kind of like a movie scene, where all of the doctors and nurses are waiting for the ambulance outside," he said. "They rolled me out into the sun and I just started burning, uncontrollably, all over. I remember saying, 'Get me in the shade!'"