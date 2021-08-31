Wife of Chandler explosion victim speaks out after terrifying moment

CHANDLER, AZ — ABC15 spoke with the wife of one of the victims hurt in the Chandler printing shop explosion last week, Glenn Jordan.

The 57-year-old remains in the hospital with burns to his back, arms, legs, and hands.

Cindy Jordan recounts the terrifying moment, "it was like a nightmare."

She received a phone call Thursday morning from a woman who said her husband Glenn had been in an explosion. Then, he got on the line.

"He said, 'Baby, I've been burned, and you need to come fast.' I just thought it was going to be the tips of his fingers or something. I thought I was going to put him in the car and drive him to the hospital," says Cindy.

Cindy rushed to his workplace, All American Eyeglass Repair, located at a strip mall on the corner of Ray and Rural Roads where Glenn is the general manager.

"I was able to walk over but my husband was sitting like right there, on the curb," says Cindy.

The explosion sparked at Platinum Printing, which is just a few doors down. It caused the roof to collapse and a fire, along with debris flying everywhere.

Cindy says she still has so many questions.

"What happened? What caused it? I mean, he goes to work at an eyeglass repair store and there's an explosion. I mean, I thought he was safe there," says Cindy.

The exact cause is still under investigation. A gas leak is one of many possible factors.

But, whatever it was, it ended up sending four men to the hospital with burns to as much as 30% of their bodies.

"He is burned, from what I understand, on his back and his arms and his legs and his hands," says Cindy.

The 57-year-old is currently in surgery, one of many he will likely have to go through.

"It's very hard to see someone that you love, laying there, that's been burned," says Cindy.

Cindy has visited him in the hospital twice already. Although he can't talk, she knows he is listening.

"That I love him, that he's going to be okay, that we miss him, and we want him to come home," says Cindy. "Come home to his wife of 25 years, three daughters, and two granddaughters."

The other three victims of the explosion are also still recovering. In the meantime, the strip mall is closed and surrounded by barricades.