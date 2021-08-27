Chandler print shop explosion: one day later

CHANDLER, AZ — The print shop explosion has left destruction and trauma behind in Chandler.

More than 24 hours later, people are still trying to make sense of it, and Luraine Lutes is one of them.

Lutes works at Smiles of Chandler, a business just three doors down from Platinum Printing, where the blast originated from.

“I couldn't sleep last night,” Lutes told ABC15.

Lutes says she was working inside Smiles of Chandler when she heard the explosion.

Her first thought was to cover her head.

When the shaking stopped, “I heard someone screaming outside,” she said, trying to hold back tears.

So she ran out, only to see a man rolling on the ground.

“It was Glenn, from the eyeglass place. He was hurt really bad and it was very hard to see him hurt so bad,” added Lutes.

She immediately called 911 and says, pretty soon, Glenn was taken inside an ambulance.

Platinum Printing co-owners Dillon and Andrew Ryan, and their employee Parker Milldebrandt, were also injured and taken to the hospital.

All four were admitted into the Maricopa Medical Center Burn Unit.

“It was... uh... a very surreal experience,” she said.

It was an explosion that left Smiles of Chandler with busted windows, and no roof in two patient rooms.

When Lutes finally took a breath, this is what she noticed:

“It was very dusty. There was an odd smell. It smelled like plastic burning,” she told ABC15.

Now, she’s just thankful to be alive.

“Once you see that sight, and recognize that we were all okay. That was an incredible blessing... just ask for some prayers for those injured and their families,” Lutes said in tears.

The ATF’s National Response Team is set to start investigating the blast Saturday morning.

This will be the 12th time this year the team has been called out.

For now, Smiles of Chandler is looking into getting a temporary location up and running soon, so they can continue serving their patients.