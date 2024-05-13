Two people hurt, one in custody after shooting at Chandler home

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting at a home that left two people injured Monday morning.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near McQueen and Chandler Heights roads around 6 a.m. where two adults were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim has serious injuries and the other suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man was reportedly taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

According to officials, the people involved are known to one another, and what led to the shooting is under investigation.

There is no threat to the public after this incident, police say.

