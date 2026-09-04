Sen. Gallego tours Chandler manufacturer, talks U.S. manufacturing

CHANDLER, AZ — Inside a southwest Chandler industrial park is Isola, a company that manufactures parts for circuit boards.

The company was recently acquired by Principal Minerals, which is focused on rebuilding what it calls the "missing midstream," essentially the processing gap in U.S. manufacturing.

Sen. Ruben Gallego toured the plant Thursday, one of a few stops in Chandler. He said his goal for the trip was to see the process behind Arizona-based companies and understand how the government can help.

"Supporting these American companies, making sure these American companies stay in American hands, that they are going to be innovative but can be able to grow, are also very important not just to our economy but to our national security," Gallego said.

Companies like Isola develop materials that go into various electronics and technology, including data centers.

Gallego said data centers need to be regulated.

"They can't just go where ever they want, they can't be drawing energy and costing other people, they can't be you know sucking up water, and certainly a lot of our communities need to have a say where they are," Gallego said.

He believes the data center fight will eventually be resolved through regulations or by stopping some projects outright.

But he said the longer-term focus should be on what companies like Isola are doing, bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.

"The long term fight that we really need in this country to make sure we continue to bring high value manufacturing back to the United States that pays well and that is important to our national security," Gallego said.

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