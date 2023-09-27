Scheels employees giving back to the community ahead of Chandler store opening

CHANDLER, AZ — Scheels is counting down the days until it welcomes guests at Chandler Fashion Center, but employees are already getting out and giving back to the community.

Through a store initiative called Helping Hands, employees volunteer time at community organizations in the towns where they are setting up shop.

Since they started building in the East Valley, they've done clean-up days at the Chandler-Gilbert YMCA, helping get ready for an expanded pre-k program by building furniture for a new playroom and cleaning.

They have volunteered at the ICAN afterschool program by playing games and reading to kids.

The team also did an alleyway cleanup day in Chandler.

At Midwest Food Bank, they filled "hope packs" that provide food for students struggling with food insecurity, as well as a backpack donation at Frye Elementary.

Scheels is also looking ahead to donating new bulletproof vests to the Chandler Police Department through the Shield616 program on Friday.

While they're making a difference in the community, the city can't understate the economic impact of Scheels either.

At least 400 jobs have been filled, plus the construction jobs created, and the attraction is expected to help draw crowds back to the mall after Nordstrom left.

The two-story store boasts a Ferris wheel, aquarium, carnival games, and food courts, as well as sporting goods.

The grand opening starts with a "parking lot party" at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Store doors open at 9:30 a.m.