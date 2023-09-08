Inside Scheels: From a Ferris Wheel to specialty shops, here's what's coming to AZ

CHANDLER, AZ — Scheels is set to open its first Arizona location later this month, but before they open, here’s a sneak peek of the massive two-story storefront.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom that closed back in 2020.

“We're not just a shopping experience. We're [a] full-on entertainment, almost, center. we have a 45-foot Ferris wheel that is operational. So, anyone and everyone can get on there. We have a Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig's so you can grab breakfast, lunch and dinner for under $10 and then a sweet treat afterwards. And then we do have our shooting gallery where you can play a few games we have Roller Ball as well as an arcade,” explained Bianchi.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The “Roller ball” is located on the second floor.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The shooting gallery located in the second floor.

And we can’t forget one of the biggest attractions of the store — the Ferris Wheel! It will cost $1 per person to ride.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez A look at the 45-foot indoor Ferris wheel.

The store has 75 specialty shops, but what does that mean?

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez 75 specialty shops throughout Chandler's Scheels.

“When we say specialty shops, it is truly when you can walk into that area and you're going to get expert customer service that those are those associates know exactly what they're talking about with that product in that area,” said Bianchi to ABC15. “The idea of a specialty shop is to be able to take it from our location, put it in the mall and it'd be a successful business. So, for example, our toy shop we can take that out of our store, place it in the mall and it's ran just like it would as its own store in that mall.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sports teams will have their home at the store with a large variety of gear.

Guests that go to the store will be able to see up close a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A look at the 16-000 gallon saltwater aquarium.

“Right when you walk into our main entrance, you are going to be greeted with that aquarium. So you're actually going to be able to walk under it around it. But it's one of the first things that you see when you walk into our doors,” shared Bianchi.

IF YOU GO

