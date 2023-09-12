Inside Scheels: a look at its 75 specialty shops, entertainment and more
Take a look at Chandler Fashion Center’s newest tenant
Grand opening is September 30, but here's a sneak peek of the first Arizona Scheels location!
ABC15 was granted a first look of the business prior to the grand opening date. Images may feature crews putting the final stages of completion at the storefront.Photo by: ABC15 15 | Nicole Gutierrez The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom that closed back in 2020.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez There's 75 specialty shops throughout Chandler's Scheels.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez “We have Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig's so you can grab breakfast, lunch, and dinner for under $10 and then a sweet treat afterward,” Lyndsay Bianchi, the store's associate manager.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Oh yes, there's a 'home décor' area that does feature furniture too!
Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The 16-000 gallon saltwater aquarium is a bridge like tank that you can walk under of. Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here’s a close up; according to Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store Leader, the aquarium will have 800 to 1,000 fish in the tank!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sports teams will have their home at the store with a large variety of gear.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here's a look at the 45-foot indoor Ferris wheel.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Retail area that features the store's "Wildlife mountain."Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The hunting retail area is located in the second floor.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The “Roller ball” is located also located on the second floor.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez This is the store's shooting gallery; it's located on the second floor. Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Opening date: Sept. 30. There will be a "parking lot party" starting at 7 a.m. and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez
Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The 16-000 gallon saltwater aquarium is a bridge like tank that you can walk under of. Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here’s a close up; according to Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store Leader, the aquarium will have 800 to 1,000 fish in the tank!Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sports teams will have their home at the store with a large variety of gear.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here's a look at the 45-foot indoor Ferris wheel.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez The 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Retail area that features the store's "Wildlife mountain."Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The hunting retail area is located in the second floor.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The “Roller ball” is located also located on the second floor.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez This is the store's shooting gallery; it's located on the second floor. Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Opening date: Sept. 30. There will be a "parking lot party" starting at 7 a.m. and doors will open at 9:30 a.m.Photo by: ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez