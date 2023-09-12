Inside Scheels: a look at its 75 specialty shops, entertainment and more

Share Facebook

ABC15 was granted a first look of the business prior to the grand opening date. Images may feature crews putting the final stages of completion at the storefront. ABC15 15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom that closed back in 2020. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

There's 75 specialty shops throughout Chandler's Scheels. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

“We have Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig's so you can grab breakfast, lunch, and dinner for under $10 and then a sweet treat afterward,” Lyndsay Bianchi, the store's associate manager. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Oh yes, there's a 'home décor' area that does feature furniture too!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The 16-000 gallon saltwater aquarium is a bridge like tank that you can walk under of. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Here’s a close up; according to Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store Leader, the aquarium will have 800 to 1,000 fish in the tank! ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Sports teams will have their home at the store with a large variety of gear. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Here's a look at the 45-foot indoor Ferris wheel. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

The 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Retail area that features the store's "Wildlife mountain." ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The hunting retail area is located in the second floor. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

The “Roller ball” is located also located on the second floor. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

This is the store's shooting gallery; it's located on the second floor. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Opening date: Sept. 30. There will be a "parking lot party" starting at 7 a.m. and doors will open at 9:30 a.m. ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez

