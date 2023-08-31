Scheels to open at Chandler Fashion Center on September 30; here’s what to expect

CHANDLER, AZ — Scheels, a sporting goods store with entertainment, is set to open its first Arizona location this September! The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom that closed back in 2020.

Although the Arizona debut is weeks away, here’s what the new retailer will bring to the Valley in regard to products and family-friendly experiences.



75 specialty shops: The company prides itself in being a ‘one-stop shop,’ and to do so, they’ve built specialty shops inside its own store. “There’s 75 separate shops in [there] ranging from hunting, fishing, firearms, baseball, softball, our café downstairs, clothing – men, woman, youth and all different types- there’s home décor, bikes… so many different things that we do,” said Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store leader in Chandler, to ABC15.

A Ferris Wheel: The 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride.

An aquarium: According to Sikich, guests at the store will be able to see [at no cost] a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with 800 to 1,000 fish.

Other attractions include a shooting gallery, a golf simulator, a baseball simulator, a café, Fuzziwigs [candy store with homemade concoctions and classic treats], and Rollerball [bowling]. ‘The whole thing is not to make a shopping destination, it’s a family experience to shop but to enjoy your time as well,’ said Sikich to ABC15.

IF YOU GO



Opening date: September 30, 2023.

There will be a "parking lot party" starting at 7 a.m. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd] in Chandler