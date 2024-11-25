Maricopa County to take up controversial Chandler affordable housing plan in December

CHANDLER, AZ — While developers and Chandler residents believe a new affordable housing complex could help those struggling with the ever-rising cost of living, other community members and city leaders are pushing back against the proposed complex aimed at people over 55.

On Thursday, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission moved plans forward for Sonoran Landings, a 23-acre development that would include more than 270 affordable housing apartments and industrial space directly north of the housing complex.

Developer, Dominium Inc., runs more than 40,000 affordable housing units in 23 states, including Arizona.

The proposal in Chandler requires that one person per apartment is over 55 years old and anyone else in the unit is over 40.

People would have to qualify by making at or below 60% of the area median income and rents are estimated at $1,100 for one bedroom, $1,300 for two bedrooms and $1,500 for three bedrooms.

“It’ll house seniors that will be strong members of the community, that will be going to local churches and be able to stay in Chandler and be able to afford a place to age,” Dominium Regional President Owen Metz said.

The new plans are a scaled-back, second iteration of affordable housing proposed at the site. The initial proposal by Dominium two years ago included double the number of units and was open to any age.

At the time of the first proposal, Chandler City Council determined that Sonoran Landings did not fit with the city’s current water, airport and general plans.

On November 15, Chandler’s Development Services Director, Kevin Snyder, maintained that stance for the new project in a memo to Maricopa County.

Chandler's Deputy Manager said in an email on November 18 that the city would not provide water or sewer service for the project.

“The business owners and the neighbors have put together a general plan that is working for Chandler,” Chandler city councilman Mark Stewart said. “Chandler has 15 other locations that are perfect for LIHTC housing and the developer didn’t want that.”

After the zoning was approved by Maricopa County last week, Dominium Regional President Owen Metz said he’s hopeful that stance changes as talks continue between the company, county and city.

“We think it will be a positive at the end of the day,” Metz said. “We believe because we’re in the city of Chandler’s published water and sewer service area they have an obligation to provide water and sewer. Time will tell, if this is approved, we’ll get to work. We’ll keep working with the community.”

Chandler resident Mark Engle says he believes the apartments would help those in his community who otherwise would be priced out

“To me, it just makes sense,” Engle said. “I have a responsibility, and I believe the government has a responsibility, to look out for all of its citizens, not just people of means.”

Meanwhile, neighbors expressed numerous concerns with ABC15, including the mile-long proximity to the Chandler Municipal Airport runway and congestion along a busy thoroughfare as the project plans to build roughly 1.5 parking stalls per unit.

“The location is the issue. It’s not a good location for what would be called affordable housing,” Chandler resident Richard Mason said. “The airpark area is supposed to be industrial and there’s a reason for that.”

Metz said the proposal would add another access to the north side of the property and put in a traffic signal.

At the planning and zoning meeting, concerned neighbors also cited 911 call data at another Dominium complex in South Phoenix, which is general residency.

ABC15 asked Dominium if they see similar rates of calls or public safety issues at their comparable 55 and up communities, like theirs in Mesa, Metz said the senior complexes are “not crime-infested,” also noting that everyone who moves in must pass credit checks and criminal background checks.

Neighbor Richard Mason also said there are issues surrounding the long-term affordability of the complex, especially since the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit requirements expire.

“Once the tax credit is gone, they can raise the rent to whatever they want and then they can sell the property off for millions more than they cost them to build it,” Mason said.

Dominium has promised to keep the complex at the current affordable housing rate for 30 years. Rents could change as the AMI changes.

Maricopa County Commissioners will take up the proposal again in December.