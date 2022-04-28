Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in Chandler police pursuit, crash

CHANDLER, AZ — Arnold Serrano has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars after a Chandler police-involved shooting, pursuit, and crash that left multiple people with serious injuries.

The decision was made in a downtown Phoenix court Thursday morning.

The incident from July 24, 2021 , ended in a horrific crash that left 10 people injured, two of them critically.

One officer who responded to the scene called it “complete carnage and destruction." Another remarked that he had "no idea" what the RV hit, “it’s that bad.”

Serrano said Thursday in court to the victims, "I want to apologize for the accident, for all the injuries and for all the trouble I caused...and I hope that you mean that you could forgive me for what I did do."

Serrano continued, "I'm deeply sorry for... what they're going through...It just breaks my heart."

The City of Chandler and its police department are facing a $19 million notice of claim related to the officer-involved shooting and pursuit that ended in a near-fatal crash.

That legal action is being taken by the two most critically injured victims, Andy and Norma Ramirez.

Disclaimer: Andy Ramirez is an employee of ABC15 and was a victim involved in this crash. Ramirez continues to recover at home from his injuries.

The collision happened near Dobson and Frye in Chandler, but it started down the street near Arizona Avenue.

A homeowner called officers about an RV on her property and a person trespassing.

When officers arrived, they called for the suspect inside to come out. He did not respond or comply, so officers called for backup.

Shortly after backup arrived, the suspect, Serrano, rammed the gate to the home and started driving off in the RV, hitting cars on the block.

A Chandler lieutenant fired multiple shots at the moving mobile home, and would later discover he hit Serrano at least once.

After the shooting happened, a high-speed chase began that ended with the crash.