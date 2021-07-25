PD: 3 seriously hurt in 6-car collision at Chandler intersection, police shooting connected to crash

CHANDLER, AZ — A police shooting is tied to a six-vehicle collision at a Chandler intersection that has left three people seriously hurt, and seven others injured.

Police say the incident started when officers responded to a trespassing call from a homeowner near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found an RV parked where it shouldn't be. Police say the driver of the RV refused to follow orders, or exit the vehicle and began making "weird movements inside."

Chandler police say officers backed up because they were not sure what was going on and the driver turned the RV towards police and stepped on the gas.

One officer opened fire with his duty weapon at the vehicle and the driver fled at high speed on Frye Road towards Dobson Road where he was involved in a six-vehicle crash.

Officials say 10 people were injured in the crash and three people, including the RV driver, are in serious condition.

HAPPENING NOW: 3 people are seriously hurt, 7 others injured after an officer involved shooting at Dobson and Frye. Person crashed while running from police. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/LwpWufbh9T — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) July 25, 2021

ChandlerPD investigating an officer involved shooting near California & Chicago. Suspect crashed at Dobson & Frye while fleeing. Suspect in custody. No officers injured. No danger to publc. pic.twitter.com/C5aiyKsOv0 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 25, 2021

Police say no officers were hurt and the suspect was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash.

Authorities say they are not sure if the RV is stolen or who owns it.

An active investigation is underway.