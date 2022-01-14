Chandler police facing $19 million legal claim for shooting, crash

CHANDLER, AZ — The City of Chandler and its police department are facing a $19 million notice of claim, related to an officer-involved shooting that ended in a near fatal crash.

The collision happened July 24 near Dobson and Frye in Chandler, but it started down the street near Arizona Avenue.

A homeowner called officers about an RV on her property and a person trespassing.

When officers arrived, they called for the suspect inside to come out. He did not respond or comply, so officers called for backup.

Shortly after backup arrived, the suspect, Arnold Serrano, rammed the gate to the home and started driving off in the RV, hitting cars on the block.

A Chandler lieutenant fired multiple shots at the moving mobile home, and would later discover he hit Serrano at least once.

After the shooting happened, a high-speed chase began that ended with the crash.

Andy and Norma Ramirez were t-boned at the intersection. Both were seriously injured.

Andy, who is an employee at ABC15, was in a medically-induced coma for nearly two weeks, fighting for his life.

The notice of claim alleges, "Chandler PD...aggressively attempted to pursue the motorhome at reported speeds approaching one hundred (100) miles per hour, despite posing a threat to public safety and despite the fact that Chandler PD had no information suggesting the unidentified driver posed any immediate threat or harm to public safety," which "led directly to the erratic, panicked, aggressive driving that caused the otherwise avoidable injuries."

The attorneys argue that their clients deserve compensation from the city because officers failed to:

utilize reasonable care and conduct

follow proper protocol and procedures

follow proper training

take reasonable actions

ABC15 reached out to Chandler police for comment, but we have not heard back. We will update this story if we do.

Serrano, meanwhile, is facing 18 different charges, and will be in court again in February.

