Hundreds of new Chandler Unified teachers get ready for school year

CHANDLER, AZ — Summer break is already wrapping up for students in the next week, and several Valley districts will welcome them back for the new school year.

New certified staff to the Chandler Unified School District spent two days training and learning the ropes of the district before students step back onto campus on Wednesday, July 17.

About 200 certified staff, including some first-year teachers, spent Monday and Tuesday at Perry High School learning some of the district’s methods.

For first-year teacher William Vogus, being a teacher in the district is a full-circle moment. Vogus is a Chandler Unified alum and his mother is a music teacher in the district. He’ll be a music teacher at an elementary school in the coming days.

“It’s just always been a core part of my life since I was really, really little,” he said of music. “I think it’s been able to change me in so many positive ways. So, I’m excited to push that onto my students and hopefully be able to give them a positive experience.”

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The education industry continues to see some challenges in Arizona which includes lower teacher pay. According to the National Education Association, the average national teacher salary is around $69,500. For Arizona, the NEA said the average teacher salary is nearly $60,300, ranking the state at 32nd in the nation.

Education advocates have long said there’s also a lack of funding for the industry. Districts have also seen a shortage of staff for years.

Chandler Unified said it has a 90% retention rate in certified staff and the district does still have openings for other positions including non-certified employees.

First-year teacher Samantha Clayton has high hopes for her future, understanding that there could be challenges, and was told about them while getting her degree. She’ll be teaching 5th grade at the Weinberg Gifted Academy.

“I was really inspired by all of my teachers. They were all special to me in one way or another and they all impacted my life and I really wanted to be that impact for future students,” Clayton said.