Chandler program gives nonprofits tools and $5,000 grants to strengthen their community impact 

CHANDLER, AZ — Making sure nonprofits have the tools they need to thrive. A new program in Chandler is working with 15 organizations to ensure they're successful going forward.

Rowell Ranch has been a Chandler nonprofit for 5 years, providing housing for disabled or displaced farm animals.

This past year, they expanded, launching a pet food assistance program. After that leap, they knew they needed the tools to keep growing.

"We knew that we really needed to work on our foundation and how we are running everything to be able to expand and grow to satisfy the need that is in the valley," Cheyenne Rowell said.

That's exactly what she's gotten as one of 15 nonprofits in Chandler's new Nonprofit Blueprint Program.

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"It's a how-to program on how to be the best nonprofit here in Chandler,” said Terri Kimble, CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

The program, run by the chamber and the city, covers topics like funding, volunteers and building a board of directors. Those who complete it receive $5,000 to continue their work in the Chandler community.

Watch the video above to learn more about Rowell Ranch and the Nonprofit Blueprint Program.

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