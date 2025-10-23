Chandler police searching for individuals involved in damaging elementary school

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are asking for the public's help in identifying three individuals who damaged several areas at Conley Elementary School.

Officials say three suspects, believed to include one male and one female, entered the school campus around 1:30 a.m. near Alma School and Frye roads.

Police say that once inside, the suspects damaged several areas of property, "including the special education classroom, where approximately seven iPads were taken and later found smashed in the school's parking lot."

The suspects also broke into two storage sheds on the playground and scattered sports equipment across campus and onto rooftops, police said.

No property was reported stolen, and the damage appears to have been done solely out of malicious intent, according to police officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or email them at cpdpio@chandleraz.gov.