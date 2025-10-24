Alaska Airlines grounds flights nationwide due to IT outage

Alaska Airlines flights are grounded nationwide on Thursday after the airline said it is experiencing an "IT outage affecting operations."

The airline has requested the FAA for the ground stop.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said in a statement.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 71 flights are delayed. The reason for the delays is unclear at this time.

ABC15 is reaching out to airport officials to get more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.