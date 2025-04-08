Chandler housing project not moving forward, land to be sold

CHANDLER, AZ — Developers tell ABC15 that a proposed affordable housing development in Chandler will be scrapped.

Dominium was planning to build hundreds of apartments for seniors and veterans who qualify for low-income housing.

While the plan had support from groups like the Valley Interfaith Project, it faced heavy pushback from neighbors and the city over the location near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

Now, the developer plans to sell the land.

“That location was just not the right fit. It didn’t go along with the general plan. It was a risky location. It was a noisy location,” neighbor Derek Logan said.

Dominium Senior Vice President and Mountain West Development Leader Owen Metz released a statement:

“Dominium works tirelessly to improve Arizona’s ongoing housing crisis that is resulting in rents that are out of reach for our essential workforce and seniors on fixed incomes. The only way to solve the issue is to build new housing for all incomes. Arizona’s housing shortage is a challenge in each community in the Valley. It is unfortunate that nearly 300 seniors will not get to call Sonoran Landings in Chandler home and receive much needed housing security and financial relief as well as connections to vital services. We respect the role Democracy played in that process and look forward to continuing to provide quality affordable housing for Arizonans who need it most.”

For the Valley Interfaith Project, their advocacy for affordable housing continues, despite the Chandler project stalling.

“The conversation is not at an end,” Valley Interfaith leader Barbara Quijada said. “We are interested in what properties the city of Chandler owns around the city and what might be done with those.”