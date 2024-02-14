Valley Interfaith Project to gather at Arizona Capitol Thursday to push for more affordable housing

PHOENIX — The Valley Interfaith Project (VIP) is aiming to tackle the affordable housing issue in Arizona on Thursday at the state Capitol.

The group, comprised of about 30 religious congregations in the Phoenix metro area, will have three bishops from the Roman Catholic, Episcopal and United Methodist churches, along with other clergy, pushing lawmakers to advance bills that increase affordable housing options across the state.

"The church has always been involved in political issues. We don't call them political, we call them moral,” said Father Hunter Ruffin, an Episcopal priest at the Church of the Epiphany.

"Most of the housing that's going up appears to be very unaffordable. New apartment buildings are going, multi-story, new condos," said John Agria, a Tempe resident who attends the church.

VIP is focusing on Arizona’s low-income housing tax credit, calling for the state to renew and expand it. The group says the program, which expires at the end of next year, financed more than 1,000 affordable units in 2023.

"On our campus regularly, we encounter people experiencing homelessness for different reasons. We have people come to our church asking for assistance, rental assistance, utility assistance, food assistance," said Ruffin.

"One of the biggest problems is that Arizona stopped building housing during the time of the recession and the pandemic," said State Rep. Analise Ortiz, a Democrat who represents District 24.

Demand is high. The Department of Housing estimates the state is short anywhere from 60 to 270 thousand homes needed to meet that demand.

It is even more reason for parishioners to keep their faith and finish the race.

"These are moral questions, we have a moral imperative to care for those who are on the margins experiencing poverty," said Ruffin.

A news conference will take place at the Arizona Capitol Rose Garden at 11 a.m. on Thursday.