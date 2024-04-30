Chandler hosts listening session on teen violence as East Valley awaits Gilbert Goons update

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler hosted a listening session on teen violence on Monday after months of community members taking action and showing up to council meetings.

Mayor Kevin Hartke told ABC15 that city leaders sensed a real desire from the community to have conversations and let their voices be heard. Monday's event featured a presentation from Chandler Police and mental health experts before a small group discussion.

"While the tragic event leading to the murder of Preston Lord did not happen in Chandler, we understand the impact youth violence has in every community," said Chandler's new Police Chief Bryan Chapman. We are not immune to that happening in our community."

Fears sparked in the East Valley after the beating death of Preston Lord in nearby Queen Creek. The 16-year-old's family has spoken out and said they want to be a part of the solution. The teen's parents have attended various council meetings and other events, including Monday's listening session.

"Really wanted just to be available and let them know that they are a part of our community. and the loss of Preston is not going unnoticed," said Mayor Hartke about his interactions with Lord's family.

Police also detailed multiple ordinance changes Chandler City Council will consider next month. Those proposed changes target unruly gatherings and would ban the sale or possession of brass knuckles for minors.

"They are meant to be a deterrent right now, it also gives our police another tool in the toolbox," said Mayor Hartke.

He said city leaders want to continue events like these and the conversation with the community.

"I think it was good," said East Valley community member Julie Thorley. "I think it was good to see the community come together citizens, law enforcement officers."

As East Valley community members walked away Monday, some told ABC15 they are watching and waiting to hear from Gilbert Police. The department has been investigating a group known as the Gilbert Goons and whether the group can be classified as a criminal street gang. Gilbert Police told ABC15 they started looking into the group in November.

"We are waiting on pins and needles," said Thorley.

After months, Gilbert police told ABC15 they're expecting to provide an update on that multi-agency investigation within the next week.

Chief Chapman told ABC15, and the listening session, that as of Monday Chandler Police doesn't have any cases tied to the group.

As for the potential ordinance changes in Chandler, the first reading will be at the May 9th meeting.