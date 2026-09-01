Chandler butcher weighs in on beef prices as Trump lifts tariffs on some beef imports

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — Beef prices are once again in the national spotlight, and a Chandler butcher is sharing what he's seeing at the counter.

Southern Steer Butcher opened its doors in Chandler in June.

"We pride ourselves on having good quality products; we primarily source all of our beef from 1855 Farms, which is out of Nebraska," owner Vernon Wessel said.

The price tag in front of each item is something he thinks about daily.

"Much of our prices kind of fluctuate almost on a daily basis, but we typically get a new price sheet every Sunday, and what we do with that is we kind of have to go back and make sure our margins are still in line so we can maintain business," Wessel said.

No matter where you go, beef prices are up.

President Trump has signed a proclamation temporarily lifting tariffs on some beef imported to the U.S., set to begin September 1 and last 90 days. According to the proclamation, these imports are only for "lean beef trimmings to combine with U.S. beef for ground beef."

Brian DeGanahl, president of the Arizona Cattle Growers' Association, doesn't think the imports will make much of a difference.

"It is manipulation of the free market, which has never worked well, and I think it is not going to make much of difference, but what it will do is make the producers like myself hesitant to expand the herd, take that risk to expand the herd," DeGanahl said.

Wessel says he won't be buying the imported beef; he'd rather see support go to U.S. farmers.

"I think it could help short term, but long term there is going to be an impact that is going to happen to our own farmers here in the US," Wessel said.

Despite the fluctuating market, Wessel says he is doing everything he can to keep prices down without sacrificing quality.

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