Chandler man accused of letting mother die in his care

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother, who was in his care.

Allen Page, 64, was charged with second-degree murder, vulnerable adult abuse and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation began after officers were notified about the death of his 84-year-old mother Mary Elenz in September 2025.

Police say the hospice staff that were called to Page's home to check on her say she was unresponsive and in extremely poor living condition.

Elenz died the next day.

The investigation pointed to Page because he allegedly failed to provide necessary care and medical attention despite being responsible for his mother's financial care, and having knowledge of her deteriorating condition.