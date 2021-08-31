Chandler business explosion caused by accidental gas leak, investigators say

CHANDLER, AZ — Investigators have determined an explosion at a Chandler strip mall that left several people injured last week was accidental.

"The findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source," ATF Special Agent in Charge Gabriel Pinon said in media release on Tuesday.

Chandler Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 9:45 a.m. near Rural and Ray roads Thursday, Aug. 26, and found the roof collapsed and fire burning at a printing shop in the center.

Four people were inside at the time, fire officials confirmed, and suffered serious injuries.

Valleywise Health says the four victims suffered burn injuries to as much as 30% of their bodies.

