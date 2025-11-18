Woman found dead in vehicle outside of Phoenix police precinct, man in custody

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., a man flagged down an officer outside of the Maryvale Precinct near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The man told officers that his girlfriend was dead in the back of his vehicle.

Police say officers inspected the vehicle and found a woman with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was taken into custody.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and are working at the precinct and the original crime scene.

No further information was immediately available.