Where to dine or brunch outside in the Valley this Fall

IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN! The Arizona State Fair kicks off on September 23 and runs until October 30, 2022.
PATENT 139 BREWING CO./ OCOTILLO / QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL in Arizona
Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 20:00:58-04

PHOENIX, AZ  — The fall season officially kicks off on September 22! Yes, that means the Arizona State Fair is here, spooky season is amongst us AND we’ll have cooler weather to enjoy while outside!

Here’s our roundup of eateries around the Valley to check out this Fall.

WINDSOR

  • Location: 5223 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [11a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m. – 12 a.m.], and Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.].

OCOTILLO

  • Location: 3243 N 3rd St. in Phoenix
    Hours to keep in mind:
  • Dinner Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. -9 p.m.
  • Dinner Friday & Saturday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

CIBO PIZZERIA

  • Location: 603 N. 5th Ave in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday- Thursday [11 a.m.- 9 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.], Saturday [ 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Sunday [ 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.], and they’re closed on Mondays.

OAK ON CAMELBACK

  • Location: 111 East Camelback Road, Phoenix,
  • Hours of operation: Tuesday- Thursday [3 p.m.- 9 p.m.], Friday [3 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Saturday [10 a.m. – 10 p.m.], and Sunday [10 a.m. – 3 p.m.]

O.H.S.O. BREWERY’S 'THE PARK'

  • Location: 335 N. Gilbert Road in Downtown Gilbert
  • Current hours of operation [may change]: Monday-Thursday [5 p.m.-10 p.m.], Friday [5 p.m.- 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m.-12 a.m.] and Sunday [9 a.m.-10 p.m.].

THE MONTAUK

  • Location: 4360 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Tuesday [10 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Wednesday – Thursday [10 a.m. – 11 p.m.], Friday [10 a.m. – 12 a.m.], Saturday [9 a.m. – 12 a.m.] and Sunday [ 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.]

PATENT 139 BREWING CO.

  • Location: 1949 W Ray Rd, suite 11 in Chandler, AZ 85224
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Thursday [4 p.m.- 10 p.m.], Friday – Saturday [11 a.m.- 10 p.m.] and Sunday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.].
Right: OCTOPUS, Top picture: WINGS, Bottom picture: THE ORIGIN BURGER.
LON'S AT THE HERMOSA
Now through October 2, you can enjoy a special six-course tasting menu for $115 per person.

  • Location: 5532 North Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley

Hours to keep in mind:

  • Breakfast: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. [Daily].
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday-Friday].
  • Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. [Nightly]
  • Brunch: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. [Saturday-Sunday].

QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL

  • Location: 25062 South Meridian Road in Queen Creek
  • Hours of operation: Sunday – Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

VALLE LUNA
Location: 1949 W. Ray Road
Hours of operation: Saturday- Wednesday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.], and Friday [11 a.m. – 11 p.m.].

DIFFERENT POINTE OF VIEW

  • Reservations are highly suggested for this restaurant; call 1-800-947-9784.
  • Location: 11111 North 7th Street in Phoenix

CHELSEA’S KITCHEN

  • Location: 5040 N 40th St in Phoenix
  • Hours of operation: Monday – Friday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.] and Sunday [9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.]

