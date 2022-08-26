Patent 139 Brewing Co. in Chandler debuts new avocado beer

CHANDLER, AZ — Patent 139 Brewing Co. is brewing something new to honor its family legacy! The local brewery will release their Avocado Kolsch Beer this Saturday, August 27; the same day that the Hass Avocado patent was approved.

Prior to the new beer's debut, Tim Hass, owner, had shared with ABC15 that the brewery would “actually, be using avocado in the fermentation process to add to the beer.” According to Hass, the Avocado will “add a little bit more of the creaminess to the beer.”

THE HASS HISTORY

Patent 139 Brewing Co. has a rich origin history that dates to the early 1930’s.

“A lot of people don’t know that my great grandfather was the inventor and had the patent of the Hass Avocados, which is black-skinned avocados. This happened in the early 1930s and the patent was [approved] in 1935,” said Tim Hass to ABC15 in May.

According to Hass, his great grandfather, Rudolf Gustav Hass, had gone to the farmers market and bought a seed from Central and South America and then planted them, “but two years later a black-skinned avocado came out” instead of the Fuerte Avocados that he originally thought he’d been growing. Turns out the seeds had cross-pollinated with the Fuerte Avocado roots.

Regardless of the outcome, Rudolf Gustav Hass took his dark-skinned avocados to a farmers market. Because of its creaminess and its outside appearance, people gave it the nickname “Black Gold," said Tim Hass.

IF YOU GO

LOCATION: 1949 W Ray Rd, suite 11 in Chandler, AZ 85224

