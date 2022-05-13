New brewery in Chandler taps into the Hass Avocado history

CHANDLER, AZ — If you like beer and have a thing for avocados, you’ll want to tap into Patent 139 Brewing Co. in the city of Chandler.

The new brewery will have some staple items like wings, burgers, and nachos, but they’ll have avocado in some way... infused, smashed, in a salsa form and more.

But going beyond the flavors, Patent 139 Brewing Co. has a rich origin history that dates back to the early 1930’s.

Patent 139 Brewing Co. | ABC15 Arizona- Nicole Gutierrez Right: OCTOPUS, Top picture: WINGS, Bottom picture: THE ORIGIN BURGER.





MUST TRIES

OCTOPUS: Sous vide for 5 hours in bacon fat then “grilled up” and infused avocado salsa verde.

THE ORIGIN BURGER: It has Hass Avocado, smoked cheddar, grilled onion, bacon slab, and the brewery’s secret shoosh sauce.

FAMILY HISTORY

“A lot of people don’t know that my great grandfather was the inventor and had the patent of the Hass Avocados, which is black skinned avocados. This happened in the early 1930’s and the patent was actually approved in 1935,” said Tim Hass to ABC15.

“We wanted to honor my family history and a lot of my expertise was working for craft breweries in California. I decided that it was a passion of mine to home-brew… and what better way to come here to Chandler and open-up a brewery and then be able to serve avocados in our menu,” added Hass.

Patent 139 Brewing Co.

The creation: According to Tim Hass, his great grandfather, Rudolf Gustav Hass, had gone to the farmers market and bought seed from Central and South America and planted them, “but two years later a black skinned avocado came out” instead of the Fuerte Avocados that he originally thought he’d been growing; turns out the seeds has cross-pollinated with the Fuerte avocado roots. Regardless of the outcome, Rudolf Gustav Hass took his dark-skinned avocados to a farmers market.

Because of its creaminess and its outside appearance, people gave it the nickname “Black Gold," said Tim Hass.

AVOCADO BEER TO COME?

August 27 is the actual day the Hass Avocado patent was approved and to celebrate the big day, a German-style Avocado Kolsch Beer will be released! “We’ll actually be using avocado in the fermentation process to add to the beer,” said Hass to ABC15. “It’s going to add a little bit more of the creaminess to the beer.”

IF YOU GO

