Woman shot, killed in neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a neighborhood in West Phoenix on Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 10 a.m. for reports of a body. When they arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind the woman’s death.

No further information was immediately available.