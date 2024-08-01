WATCH: Phoenix police address big drug, weapon seizures and what it means for the community

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly selling thousands of fentanyl pills daily.

The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road on July 25. Approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills were found inside his vehicle, along with one pound of methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.

After serving a search warrant at the suspect’s home, officials seized 40,000 more fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of meth, cocaine, AR-15 rifles, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

ABC15 talked with Phoenix police about the drug and firearm bust, where these drugs are coming from, and what it means for the community. Watch the full story in the video player above.

“On average, if you were to combine all the drugs that were located in this individual’s possession, it’s easily over $100,000 or more in value of these drugs,” said Steve Martos, a commander at the Phoenix PD Drug Enforcement Bureau. “This individual probably had been selling drugs for quite some time because he had better connections and is more of a mid-level dealer.”