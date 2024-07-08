Man and woman found dead in vehicle near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man and a woman were found dead in a vehicle near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the area around 8:25 p.m. for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The individuals have only been identified as an adult man and woman at this time.

Police say it is too early in the investigation to tell what led up to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

