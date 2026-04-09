Deadly shooting under investigation near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A deadly shooting is under investigation in the West Valley early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 a.m.

Phoenix police officers were initially called to check out a “shots fired” call. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO, for Spanish).

Stay with ABC15 as we learn more.