Waymo begins rolling out rides on Phoenix freeways

PHOENIX — Waymo is now rolling out rides on Phoenix area freeways, according to an update from the autonomous vehicle rideshare company.

The company has reportedly been testing freeway drives for more than a year with employees, and the option is now becoming available to Waymo users.

According to a message from Waymo, the company is "gradually rolling out access to more riders," so not everyone will have access to freeway routes right away.

For those who do not yet have access to the routes, "you can join an interest list from the app. Once you join the list, we'll let you know when you have access," Waymo says.

Waymo says freeway rides will be an option in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay area.

Last month, Waymo and DoorDash announced a partnership to offer autonomous delivery services in the Phoenix area.