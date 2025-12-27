Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on west side

Man struck and killed while crossing Northern Avenue outside crosswalk Friday night
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a late-night crash that left a man dead on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue and Northern Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man seriously hurt.

According to police, Phoenix Fire Department crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

Authorities say the pedestrian was trying to cross the street and was not using a crosswalk when he was hit. Investigators also say impairment may have been a factor.

The driver was processed for DUI, according to police.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen