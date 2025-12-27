Phoenix police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on west side

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a late-night crash that left a man dead on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue and Northern Avenue just before 11 p.m. Friday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man seriously hurt.

According to police, Phoenix Fire Department crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

Authorities say the pedestrian was trying to cross the street and was not using a crosswalk when he was hit. Investigators also say impairment may have been a factor.

The driver was processed for DUI, according to police.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.