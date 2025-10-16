Waymo and DoorDash partner for autonomous vehicle deliveries in Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Waymo and DoorDash have partnered up to offer autonomous deliveries of meals, groceries, and more in the Phoenix area.

DoorDash users who have DashPass can be matched with a driverless vehicle for their next delivery, offering a contact-free option.

Customers will need to opt in to autonomous vehicle deliveries.

When your Waymo-delivered order arrives, you can use your DoorDash app to open the trunk of the vehicle and remove your items.

Starting on Thursday, users can order from DashMart with the new service, and other retailers and restaurants will be added over time, the companies say.