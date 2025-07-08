Two men hurt in drive-by shooting, suspect leads officers on pursuit

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two men were shot Monday night, and the suspect led officers on a pursuit before turning the gun on himself.

The incident started around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near 35th and Southern avenues, where two men were struck by gunfire from a passing car. Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was reportedly known to the victims, drove away after the shooting and refused to stop for officers, leading to a police pursuit.

Police say officials were eventually able to disable the car and force the driver to stop. The driver then shot himself, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

When the suspect is released from the hospital, he is expected to be booked into jail.

Further details were not immediately available, and it's not clear what led to the initial drive-by shooting or how the victims and suspect are associated.