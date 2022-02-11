Watch
Multiple officers hurt in incident near 54th Avenue and Broadway

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say multiple officers are hurt after a serious incident in south Phoenix early Friday morning.

The incident started after 2 a.m. around 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.

Phoenix police initially confirmed they were investigating a "critical incident" in the area before saying one person was barricaded inside a home.

Multiple officers were reportedly injured during the situation but their conditions are not currently known.

Officials alerted people in the area to stay away or stay inside as the situation remains active.

ABC15 crews say a large police presence is also gathered at Banner University Medical Center.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.

