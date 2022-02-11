Multiple officers hurt in incident near 54th Avenue and Broadway

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say multiple officers are hurt after a serious incident in south Phoenix early Friday morning.

The incident started after 2 a.m. around 54th Avenue and Elwood Street, just north of Broadway Road.

Phoenix police initially confirmed they were investigating a "critical incident" in the area before saying one person was barricaded inside a home.

Multiple officers were reportedly injured during the situation but their conditions are not currently known.

The scene is still active. Stay inside and stay away from the area. https://t.co/6v0weCG5WW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 11, 2022

Officials alerted people in the area to stay away or stay inside as the situation remains active.

Extremely active scene near 51st and W Elwood in Phoenix. We heard several gunshots and saw a chopper over head with its spotlight on when we arrived. @PhoenixPolice on scene and asking public to avoid area. Our photographer saw at least one officer shot @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uV10rLNig5 — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 11, 2022

ABC15 crews say a large police presence is also gathered at Banner University Medical Center.

Numerous police officers/ambulances at emergency room entrance of Banner University. Video was taken while in passenger seat driving by. This is following police incident near 51st Ave. & Elwood where our #ABC15 crew heard several gunshots and saw at least one officer injured. pic.twitter.com/XUeXcZWDF8 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) February 11, 2022

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.