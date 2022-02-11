Leaders react to ambush of Phoenix police officers Friday morning

PHOENIX — Local leaders, state leaders, and police departments issued statements, prayer requests, and well-wishes Friday morning, following news that nine Phoenix police officers were injured after a man ambushed the officers who were responding to an initial shooting call.

According to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, all police officers are recovering — some at the hospital — but all are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a man who barricaded himself in a home following an hours-long shootout with police, is dead. A woman was also found to be seriously hurt.

Here are some of the statements that have been released:

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Please continue to pray for the five @PhoenixPolice officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 11, 2022

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Horrified by this violence against law enforcement working to keep our communities safe. We're thinking of everyone injured and hoping for full recoveries as we wait for more information. https://t.co/SjPEZp2qQE — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) February 11, 2022

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly

As the son of two police officers, this one hits close to home. These officers put their lives on the line to protect their community and were shot in the process. I'm grateful to see they're all expected to survive. @GabbyGiffords and I are wishing them all a speedy recovery. https://t.co/lkLMPvdGSQ — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) February 11, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego

"My office is closely monitoring the overnight shooting of Phoenix police officers and a civilian. I’m heartbroken by this senseless violence in our district. Those injured and their families are all in my thoughts. I wish them a speedy and successful recovery," the U.S. Rep. said in a statement.

Goodyear Police Department

We stand with our brothers & sisters of @PhoenixPolice. Five police officers were shot early this morning while protecting the community. We are praying for their full recovery & ask for healing prayers for them, as well as prayers of protection for law enforcement everywhere. pic.twitter.com/2w85mDAyOl — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) February 11, 2022

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Our thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues at the @PhoenixPolice Department this morning. We hope for a full and swift recovery for all involved. https://t.co/x4quJj7H6y — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 11, 2022

Glendale Police Department

This morning we stand beside the @PhoenixPolice and pray for their five officers and a speedy recovery for all who were injured. https://t.co/ecNjVVv6nF — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 11, 2022

Peoria Police Department

Please keep the civilian, the 5 officers that were injured and the entire @PhoenixPolice Department in your thoughts and prayers. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz https://t.co/UYaiJbR8ar — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 11, 2022

Chandler Police Department

Please keep our brothers and sisters of the @PhoenixPolice in your thoughts today after 5 of their officers were injured in a shooting last night. pic.twitter.com/7E7wpgrONk — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 11, 2022

Mesa Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with @PhoenixPolice and the victims of this mornings incident. We stand in support with you and hope for a speedy recovery for all. pic.twitter.com/Ug4fDEepkM — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 11, 2022

Avondale Police Department

Thoughts and Prayers for the officers this morning 🙏🏼 https://t.co/qSoP8rVzWY — Avondale Police (@AZAvondalePD) February 11, 2022

Apache Junction Police Chief Michael Pooley