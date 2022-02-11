Watch
Leaders react to ambush of Phoenix police officers Friday morning

Phoenix Police are on the scene of a shooting where 5 officers and a bystander were hurt.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 11, 2022
PHOENIX — Local leaders, state leaders, and police departments issued statements, prayer requests, and well-wishes Friday morning, following news that nine Phoenix police officers were injured after a man ambushed the officers who were responding to an initial shooting call.

According to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, all police officers are recovering — some at the hospital — but all are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a man who barricaded himself in a home following an hours-long shootout with police, is dead. A woman was also found to be seriously hurt.

Here are some of the statements that have been released:

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego

"My office is closely monitoring the overnight shooting of Phoenix police officers and a civilian. I’m heartbroken by this senseless violence in our district. Those injured and their families are all in my thoughts. I wish them a speedy and successful recovery," the U.S. Rep. said in a statement.

