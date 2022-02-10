FBI looking for person of interest in Camp Verde tribal officer shooting

CAMP VERDE, AZ — Authorities are looking for a person of interest involved in Wednesday's shooting of a tribal officer near Camp Verde, Arizona.

The FBI is looking for 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez, who may have information about the police shooting on February 9.

The shooting happened at the Tunli housing area on the Yavapai-Apache Indian Reservation at about 7:30 p.m. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road.

Google Maps

The Yavapai-Apache Nation says when officers arrived, a man got out of a vehicle and began shooting at officers. The man fled on foot and has not been located.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9”, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be a member of or connected to the Yavapai-Apache tribe in Camp Verde.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.