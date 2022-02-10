Officer shot in Camp Verde area, law enforcement searching for suspect

CAMP VERDE, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says an officer has been airlifted to a Phoenix hospital after being shot tonight near Camp Verde.

The shooting happened near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road, sometime before 7:45 p.m., according to YCSO.

The suspect involved has not been located and is believed to be on foot in the area. A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area right now working to locate the suspect.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if the officer returned fire.

It's unclear what agency the officer is a part of, but YCSO says he was not one of their deputies.

YCSO urges that the public avoid the area while their search continues.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.