Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan released from the hospital

Posted at 8:07 PM, Jan 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Officer Tyler Moldovan has been released from Saint Joseph’s Hospital, the Phoenix Police Department announced Monday.

Moldovan's release comes after he spent more than a month receiving treatment after being shot after being shot 8 times, including the head, on December 14 near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Court documents show that Officer Moldovan responded to the area after reports of a vehicle doing donuts and speeding.

When officers pulled into the lot, they saw a man, later identified by police as 24-year-old Essa Williams, jump the fence into the apartment complex, according to court paperwork.

Officer Moldovan followed Williams once inside the complex and confronted him, asking if he had a weapon. Police say Williams answered no before pulling a gun out from near his waist and firing at Moldovan.

Phoenix police say now that he is out of the hospital, Officer Moldovan has been taken to another medical facility where he will continue rehabilitation from his injuries.

