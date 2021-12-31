Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

April trial date set in shooting of Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan

items.[0].image.alt
MCSO mug shot
Mugshot of Essa Williams
Essa Williams.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 09:22:31-05

PHOENIX — A trial date next April has been set for a man charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a Dec. 14 shooting that left a Phoenix police officer critically wounded.

A judge on Thursday entered not guilty pleas for Essa Williams and set several court dates, leading up to an April 28 trial date.

Essa Williams.jpg
Mugshot of Essa Williams

Williams was arrested at an apartment complex where Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot as police searched for a man seen running from a car that reportedly had been driven erratically.

Williams remains jailed and was not present in court Thursday.

Police say Moldovan remains in extremely critical condition.

Tyler Moldovan.png
Phoenix Police Department Officer Tyler Moldovan

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV